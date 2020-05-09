National Center for Civil and Human Rights reopens in Atlanta

It had been shut due to the pandemic.

ATLANTA — The National Center for Civil and Human Rights has reopened in Atlanta just in time for the Labor Day Weekend.

The history and advocacy museum reopened on Friday to the public, after being shut for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The center will only be allowing limited capacity, with tickets needing to be purchased online in advance.

Masks will be required.

Other health and safety guidelines put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 include temperature scans, floor markings for spaced-out movement, and hand sanitizer stops placed throughout the center.

The center, which opened in 2014, describes itself as a "safe space for visitors to explore the fundamental rights of all human beings so that they leave inspired and empowered to join the ongoing dialogue about human rights in their communities."

On Wednesday, the center is hosting a virtual seminar that will examine the legacy of John Lewis called, "John Lewis: Good Trouble Panel."