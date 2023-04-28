Fulton County to host self care fair as part of the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The first ever Self-Care Fair will be hosted on Saturday for crime victims and their families. It’s part of the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Tonight, volunteers are setting up at the Juvenile Justice center downtown, for the first ever Self-Care Fair on Saturday for crime victims and their families.

It’s part of the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. One victim tells 11Alive that losing her husband and son completely changed her world but her victim’s advocate has helped her through.

“To be honest my world has not reshaped, I’m existing I’m not living,” Ladosia Roberson said.

In October of 2020, Roberson lost her husband to gun violence and then six months ago, her son Joshua Malone, was killed in Fulton County.

"He was shot 15 times and left for dead," Roberson said.

In the months that followed, Roberson said she spoke with her Fulton County victims advocate every week.

“They always let me know ahead of time if there’s a court date they always support you through the court appearance,” Roberson said.

District Attorney Fani Willis said giving victims like Roberson a voice is crucial to responding their needs. And this year, input from victims helped them change the way they mark this week.

“They started coming to meetings and we learned we don't want vigils, we don’t want a day of sadness, we want a celebration something uplifting and something educational,” Willis said.

There was a meditation class Monday, self defense class on Tuesday and a firearm safety class on Thursday. Coming up, a self care event will be held Saturday, with 30 minute sessions with barbers, massages, yoga and writing workshops for victims and their families -- all for free.

"You’re gonna connect with other people who’ve been through your struggle and maybe through their lessons you also help yourself,” Willis said.

Roberson said it's a way to work through her pain with others who are also hurting -- learning skills to cope long term.

“Come out Saturday let’s have a ball together, grieve together, let’s put that pain aside a minute and realize there is still love out there,” Roberson said.

This event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Fulton County Government Center Atrium, but Willis said parking should not be a problem. Residents can park at the Juvenile Justice center for free, and a shuttle will bring you to the door.