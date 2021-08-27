Thousands expected for protests, rallies on the National Mall

Several events are expected to take place on the National Mall to coincide with the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington.

WASHINGTON — Saturday, August 28, marks the 58th anniversary of the first March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. In 1963, an estimated 250,000 people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial to bring attention to inequalities Black people faced. During the event, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I Have a Dream Speech." Nearly 60 years later, several demonstrations are once again planned on the National Mall. Here's what we know about each of them:

March On for Voting Rights

The largest of these demonstrations is planned by the Reverend Al Sharpton's National Action Network.

Dubbed the March On For Voting Rights rally, the event is meant to focus on the importance of voting rights for all Americans. According to the event's website, "since the beginning of 2021, more than 400 voter suppression bills have been introduced in 49 states." National Action Network also points to the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, when supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol following a rally to protest unfounded claims of election fraud, as a reason to fight for voting rights.

According to the National Action Network's website, the organization is partnering with D.C. statehood organization 51 for 51 for the rally.

The National Park Service has issued a permit for this rally. The permit says organizers anticipate 50,000 people to attend.

The March On for Voting Rights rally is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at McPherson Square, march past Black Lives Matter Plaza, The White House and the Washington Monument, with demonstrators gathering from 7th St. to 14th St. between Jefferson Dr. and Madison Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The D.C. rally is one of several rallies planned across the country by the National Action Network.

March On Washington Anniversary

The National Park Service is processing a permit for a separate march to commemorate the first March on Washington. According to that permit, 100,000 people are expected to attend at the Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, the Potomac Park polo fields and JFK hockey fields. That permit has not yet been issued.

The Dream March on Washington

In addition, The Douglass Commonwealth Coalition has applied for a permit to march for "D.C. statehood, green jobs and justice," on Saturday. Organizers estimate 100,000 people to attend that event, which will begin at Freedom Plaza at 8 a.m. and end with a rally at the Lincoln Memorial beginning at 10 a.m. The permit for this event has also not yet been issued.

First Amendment Rally

A rally hosted by Mass Action Against Police Brutality has received a permit to take place on the grounds of the Washington Monument. The rally will continue on to Lafayette Park and the Pennsylvania Avenue sidewalk near the Department of Justice.

Every Case Matters

The National Park Service has issued a permit for a demonstration for criminal justice reform by the group Every Case Matters. The permit estimates 100 people for the march taking place at John Marshall Park.

More Than a Protest

The National Park Service has issued a permit for an event dubbed More Than A Protest. The event, which according to the permit estimates 100 people, will take place on the National Mall on the gravel walkway between 6th and 7th street. The event aims to collect school supplies and donations and provide information as students head back to class.

CANCELED: The Memorial Foundation, Inc.