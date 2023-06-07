'We fell in love with this country' | Atlanta welcomes 50 new U.S. citizens

U.S. authorities say the test was last updated 15 years ago and a new version needs to be made.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Fresh after the Fourth of July, the Atlanta office for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed 50 new citizens Thursday morning. They are perhaps some of the last people to take the current version of the naturalization exam before the U.S. implements changes.

One of them was Iair Zerzion, who emigrated from Israel 18 years ago. His parents immigrated to Israel from Argentina.

"I couldn't sleep last night! It's been a long journey," he said with excitement.

Feeling a wave of patriotism, Zerzion explained his journey to becoming a U.S. citizen started with appreciation.

"We fell in love with this country," he said. "We stayed here, job after job, visa after visa, until my boss said, 'I’m going to sponsor you for a green card.'"

Zerzion's experience is one that he and many of his fellow new citizens share.

Atlanta's 50 new citizens come from 30 different countries. Each citizen has a different, unique story to tell but they all united in the goal to become part of the U.S.

Youngtak Lee said he feels lucky to become a U.S. citizen during the week of Independence Day.

"It's been about six years since we obtained the green card," he said. "My wife received her naturalization a few months ago, and I'm the last one to go in my family, so it feels amazing. It feels great. Very fortunate to become a U.S. citizen."

The new citizens had to take a naturalization test, which is the final step toward citizenship. The exam consists of an English test and a civics test. Aspiring citizens must demonstrate they can read, write and speak basic English. As for the civics test, they must be able to answer important questions about American government and history.

John Billa, who is originally from India and came to the U.S. as a student in 2005, says it was a lengthy process that was worth the wait.

“It was intense sometimes, especially through all the steps it takes," he said.

U.S. authorities are now saying that the naturalization test was last updated 15 years ago and a new version needs to be made.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has proposed that the new test add a speaking section, where an officer would show the applicant randomized photos, and they would have to describe them in English.

Currently, the officer evaluates how the applicant speaks by asking them personal questions they’ve already answered in their paperwork.

"I think it's going to be more dynamic in a way," Lee said. "However, it's going to test truly their knowledge of the civic test. So and I don't think it's going to be a hindrance to anyone applying for naturalization.”

The civic portion of the test involves asking the potential citizen about the history of the country.

Atlanta's newly-minted citizens said they believe this possible change to the test shouldn’t be a hurdle, even for those who have lower levels of English proficiency.

“I think if you’re younger you must start English, you must try hard, otherwise you’re limiting your possibilities in this country if you don’t know the language," Zerzion said. "I think that’s important otherwise you’ll be isolated and create islands for yourself."

Those who qualify for naturalization have to live in the U.S. for at least five years, or three years if they're married to a citizen.

"By the time you live here for five years you’re used to all that kind of stuff," Billa said. "It shouldn’t be that tough but it’s good they’re making it a little intense on the exam.”