Gov. Kemp, Georgia leaders weigh in on Nazi protest outside Cobb County synagogue

ATLANTA — Local leaders across Georgia are voicing their disgust over an antisemetic demonstration that took place outside a Cobb County synagogue Saturday.

"There is absolutely no place for this hate and antisemitism in our state," Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted Sunday morning. "I share in the outrage over this shameful act and stand with Georgians everywhere in condemning it. We remain vigilant in the face of these disgusting acts of bigotry."

State Election Board member Sara Tindall tweeted Saturday night that the group was "flying a flag that stands for genocide."

Her outrage was later echoed by Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, who added "Praying for our Jewish community in Georgia and beyond. We must all raise our voices loudly against this vile hate."

Others who responded to the incident included state representative Esther Panitch saying "protesting on the Sabbath at a synagogue and summer camp for Jewish children couldn't be more vile.

The Clayton County GOP also issued a statement saying; "While free speech is part of the core foundation of our governmental system, some speech shouldn't even be a thought in the minds of civilized men. Nazism has no place in the GOP nor in Georgia."

Mark Goldfeder, the director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, used his statement to call for the passing of HB30, a bill that defines anti-Semitism and could provide Jewish residents protection under the state's hate crimes law.

The bill did not pass in the last session.

11Alive reported that residents in several communities across Georgia are reporting anti-Jewish flyers showing up at homes including in Cartersville, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Athens.

According to a report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Georgia ranks 10th in the nation for these types of incidents.