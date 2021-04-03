Atlanta Police announce safety measures ahead of NBA All Star Weekend

The NBA has also sent out nearly 100 letters to event promoters in effort to crack down on large gatherings.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced plans to enforce safety measures during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.

Police said officers have moved to 12-hour shifts and canceled off-days for officers assigned to the Field Operations Division. It has also placed sworn administrative personnel on the street "to ensure maximum police presence,” Atlanta Police announced on Tuesday.

They shared a message to visitors coming to Atlanta for the festivities, warning them of the heavier presence over the weekend.

“Please understand that the safety of our City and our citizens is our number one priority. While here, we want you to know the APD and partner agencies will be patrolling our streets to monitor activity and maintain safety,” the statement continued.

The upgraded police presence comes on the heels of NBA officials joining forces with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to keep people at home for the televised event. Atlanta is hosting the game on Sunday.

The NBA has sent out nearly 100 letters to event promoters in effort to crack down on large gatherings, sending out cease and desist letters to promoters using the league name and logo to promote parties.

The NBA will not be holding any officially-sanctioned events this weekend.

