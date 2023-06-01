Free basketball camp in Atlanta hosted by NBA star Wendell Carter Jr. | Registration open

NBA Star Wendell Carter Jr. is hosting the 2nd Annual Basketball Camp to Benefit A Platform² Foundation.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-born NBA star Wendell Carter Jr. is gearing up for his highly anticipated 2nd Annual Basketball Camp in Atlanta.

The free camp benefits the A Platform² Foundation, which is dedicated to enriching the lives of young individuals and their families by offering educational programs and valuable resources.

The current Orlando Magic player and former Pace Academy star will host 8th through 12th-grade players on Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The camp will feature basketball workouts, drills and a unique educational component focusing on African American studies and financial literacy.

"I understand the kind of impact a single individual can make in the lives of young people," Carter said. "The time is now to leverage my platform to make a difference."

During the 2nd Annual Basketball Camp, participating student-athletes can engage in classroom education programs led by professionals in their respective fields. A University of Mississippi Professor, Dr. Charles Ross, will provide valuable insights on African American studies, while Jonavon Stephens from Country Financial will impart essential knowledge on financial literacy.

Hailing from Fairburn, Carter's standout performance at Pace Academy, including a state championship win in 2017, showcases his belief in the power of community. This conviction drove him to establish the A Platform² Foundation when he entered the NBA.

This foundation was created in the hopes that by providing youth and their families with educational programs, resources and tools, their quality of life would advance.

"Children that look like me do not always have access to certain resources and opportunities," Carter said. "I want to help them achieve their dreams, so that’s why it was important to me that I include education in my basketball camps."

The 2nd Annual Basketball Camp has garnered support from several major partners, including Country Financial, Humble Over Hype, Lemon Perfect, LMNT, Nike, and the Orlando Magic.