NBA superstar Matt Barnes connects with Atlanta teens about entrepreneurship and career journey

ATLANTA — A group of teens got the opportunity of a lifetime when NBA superstar Matt Barnes appeared in a virtual chat room to offer advice to the next generation.

Barnes joined Humblr Hustlr Foundation and The Wall Street Alphas in a conversation with high school entrepreneurs from Atlanta and New York City about branding and the power brotherhood.

The program was sponsored by The Hustlers Guild, a program that curates convos between entertainers, pro-athletes and inner city students.

Students were able to candidly ask the NBA champion about his personal experiences navigating entrepreneurship, as well as practical advice for young entrepreneurs.

“Creating space and opportunity for young men to learn and connect with leaders in the community like Matt Barnes is super important. Programs like this are needed to enable young black men to become leaders in their community,” Humbl Hustlr Foundation Executive Director Lorenzo Gordon told 11Alive in a statement.

“Having celebrities like Matt Barnes participate in programming for our students is life changing to them because it's not that often you see this type of commitment in youth activities,” The Hustlers Guild Executive Director Yasmin Salina added.

Barnes applauded the young leaders for starting entrepreneurial endeavors at such a young age.

“I just want to commend all you guys. To be a black business owner in America today, is something to be very proud of," Barnes said.