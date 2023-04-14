Meet the metro Atlanta sister who won the twins edition of NBC's 'Weakest Link'

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta identical twins won big on NBC's Weakest Link Thursday night.
Jessica and Nina Bald, from Snellville, took home a whopping $53,500 on the show's twins edition. The two have lived in the metro Atlanta area since 2019.
Each of them graduated from Valdosta State University. According to a Facebook post from the university, the Bald sisters were first-generation college students being the first to earn a college degree.
They both graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media, the university stated.
They now plan to explore some business ventures with their winnings.
