Neighbors shocked after 'witch doctor' lured woman to Duluth apartment for ritual

A resident said she couldn't believe the bizarre news so close to home, calling it both "crazy" and "far-fetched."

ATLANTA — A self-proclaimed "witch doctor" is in jail after Duluth Police said he sexually assaulted someone during a cleansing ritual and police believe there may be more victims.

Lewis is among those reacting to news that her neighbor, Hassan Shalgheen, is a self-proclaimed witch doctor.

“I’m shocked that someone would even come to somebody's house who proclaimed that they're a witch doctor. I’m very shocked," Lewis said.

But residents in the apartment complex said they were even more surprised to learn Shalgheen allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in his apartment Sunday, after meeting her online.

According to the police report, the victim went to the apartment to be "cleansed" during a "ritual." But while in the apartment, Shalgheen removed her clothing, forced himself onto the victim and then sexually assaulted her. His arrest warrant shows she had paid him $500 before the attack.

“I feel bad for her and in these desperate times people are looking for something, but they don’t realize the ultimate gift is thought Jesus Christ,” Lewis said.

Shalgheen was arrested and charged with rape, sexual battery, false imprisonment, and theft by deception. 11Alive went by his home but no one answered the door. We checked jail records and he remains in custody because bond was denied for the rape and false imprisonment charges.

“I can’t believe that anything would happen like this in this kind of neighborhood, you know, it a very nice neighborhood and it’s just crazy that that happened,” resident Christopher Crawford said.