'Everybody was really on alert' | Neighbors describe standoff that ended in death of 2 Cobb County deputies

One woman described being locked in the house and sending messages to neighbors as events unfolded.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — For 21 years Sean Brogan lived in the Hampton Glen Neighborhood. The peacefulness he loved about the community was disturbed late Thursday night.

"My wife and I heard some sirens. We figured it was something going on in the parkway," he said. "It didn't occur to us anything was going on in the neighborhood."

Brogan was asleep during the hours-long standoff that took place and while two deputies were ambushed and killed while trying to serve a warrant at home on Hampton Glen Court in Marietta.

The next day, he says, his son tried to call him multiple times to check on him. That's when Brogan said he learned the details of what happened.

In the light of day, neighbors walked by the home to take pictures, both on foot and from their cars. They also asked what the other knew and tried to piece together the events of the night for themselves.

Photos | 2 Cobb County deputies killed 1/18

2/18

3/18

4/18

5/18

6/18

7/18

8/18

9/18

10/18

11/18

12/18

13/18

14/18

15/18

16/18

17/18

18/18 1 / 18

"A lot of families were stuck inside and some outside they responded really quickly the police. So immediately we were just barricading the outside, not letting people in," a young woman named Jessica said. She asked that we not use her last name.

Jessica recalled the lockdown authorities put on the neighborhood. She described a scene where those outside the neighborhood could not get to their homes. Those inside their homes were not able to leave.

"There was like a lot of commotion, but everybody was really on alert last night. Everybody on social media keeping each other updated," she said.

On Friday, the damaged house, with busted doors and shattered windows, was all that was left. A forensic cleaner was on-site.

Multiple neighbors said they were praying for the slain deputies.