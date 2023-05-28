'We’ve got to do something' | Neighbors share concerns after shooting at Benjamin E. Mays High School

A 16-year-old girl died after gunfire broke out.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — As a family is left mourning the death of a 16-year-old girl, Sunday's shooting at Benjamin E. Mays High School also came as a sobering shock for those who live in the area.

“She was 16 she didn’t even have a chance to live her life and raise her own children," Berneykia Clifton-Nixon said about Breasia Powell.

Powell just finished her sophomore year at Benjamin E. Mays High. She was among several teenagers who attended what officials say was an unauthorized gathering at the school. Police were called to the shooting at 2:30 a.m. where they found Powell and a 16-year-old boy shot. Both were rushed to the hospital. Powell did not survive; the boy is currently stable.

"That’s sad and it's why I keep my children close because you don’t know what might happen out here in this world," Clifton-Nixon said.

Some of Powell's family and friends gathered outside the high school later Sunday morning sharing photos and memories of the teen.

Ernest Wilson also lives in the neighborhood and said this latest shooting isn’t surprising.

“It's almost like 'What's new?' but we’ve got to do something about it," Wilson said. "It comes as a shock but that’s our youth, that’s our future. We’ve got to do better.”

Police have not released a motive behind the shooting. Family members spoke with 11Alive and said the group of teens had been at a graduation party before making their way back to the high school.

Parents said it makes them even more nervous that a celebration can take a heartbreaking turn.

“You don’t know who might come down and start shooting, doing drive-bys or reckless driving. I don’t even put them in any afterschool programs or take them to the park unless I’m with them," Clifton-Nixon said about her children.

Atlanta Public Schools said that mental health resources are available to students in the district via Telehealth. Hazel Health is available by calling 404-383-6806.