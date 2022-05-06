Neighbor shocked following murder of Atlanta rapper 'Trouble'

A man who lives in the same building where the homicide happened said he arrived home to a swarm of police cars.

CONYERS, Ga. — The Atlanta hip-hop community is mourning the sudden and violent death of one of its up-and-coming rap artists.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said rapper Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Orr, was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a Conyers apartment complex.

The sheriff's office spokesperson said the suspect is on the run and could be in Atlanta or Jonesboro areas.

This comes as the community is grieving the unexpected loss of the rapper at just 34 years old.

The @RockdaleSheriff says Atlanta rapper 'Trouble' was shot & killed early this morning at an apartment complex in Conyers, GA. They have a suspect they're looking for and have a warrant for his arrest. Investigators say this was a domestic situation. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/NIi3Wmhixu — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) June 5, 2022

“They just told me, they didn’t want to enter where I stayed at my residence. They wanted me to come around the back," Loki Blanchett said.

Blanchett lives in the complex and came home to a swarm of police cars around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

“As I’m going up the back, I realize that they said they’re trying to revive somebody," Blanchett said.

Blanchett, a huge rap fan, found out later in the day that paramedics were trying to revive him in the same building he lives in.

"It was very shocking because to be honest with you, we don’t have that type of situations or issues that happen in this particular neighborhood. So, to find out you have a local celebrity that’s inside your residential area, and this is what happened it him, it was very traumatizing," Blanchett said.

The local celebrity was Atlanta-based rapper Trouble.

“Mr. Mariel Orr, which is the victim, was visiting a female friend at the complex, and Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female, and it was a domestic situation," Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jedidia Canty said.

The sheriff's office said Trouble was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The @RockdaleSheriff is looking for this man, 33-year-old Jamichael Jones, in connection to the early-morning shooting death of Atlanta-based rapper Trouble. The Sheriff has filed warrants against Jones for home invasion, felony murder, and aggravated assault. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/VjaSD19iQO — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) June 6, 2022

Arrest warrants have been filed for 33-year-old Jamichael Jones on felony murder, home invasion, and aggravated assault charges.

Back in 2019, Trouble told 11Alive he wanted to use his troubled past to build a positive future for the community.

"Somebody brought it to my attention yesterday, like 'Man, you went from making the news for problems, like, far from what you going against right now,'" he said.

“I know that there are a lot of people that are really upset right now and are brokenhearted about the situation," Canty said.

Blanchett is stunned and heartbroken this happened so close to home.

“I hate that situation happened the way it did. My heart and my condolences really go out to the family," Blanchett said. "I’m just going to be honest. I feel it was a situation he didn’t know too much about, and he just kind of walked into it.”

Anyone who knows where the suspect may be is asked to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said this is an isolated incident and domestic-related because the victim and suspect knew the same woman.