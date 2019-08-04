COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two men in Coweta County have taken on the burden of trying to restore a cemetery that's more than 100 years old - and bridge the gap between history and ancestry in the process.

Gary Beckstedt and Richard Kanode say it was on Highway 29 - several miles from Newnan near a small town called Madras - where they discovered the gravesite.

"I moved to Coweta County about four and a half years ago and I noticed gravestones that I could see driving up and down the interstate," Beckstedt explained.

"In time I noticed they disappeared and I wondered about them," he added. "So I drove in here, noticed that they were overgrown and I went to Richard and said, 'maybe we oughta come up here and clean up the cemetery and take a look at it.'"

So they started in October, working to clear the shrubbery that completely covered the gravestones.

The men said they took on the large project to make sure the piece of history is not forgotten.

"It's just really something that needs to be done," Kanode said. "It needs to be cleaned up, it needs to look good."

Representatives from the county said the property, valued at just over $30,000, belongs to Mount Gilead Primitive Baptist Church, but it burned down many years ago and has since dissolved. County Commissioner Bob Blackburn told 11Alive some neighbors of Madras had worked in the past to manage some of the grounds, but it hasn't stopped the aging of time.

Beckstedt and Kanode said no contact information for them was left behind, however, and the graveyard remained largely abandoned - until now. They're working to make sure the family members of those buried there are one day able to visit their loved ones - and for others to have a place to respect the dead, too.

"I mean, there's some old graves here. So you're talking about great, great, great grandchildren who might be alive today to appreciate that," Beckstedt said.

The largest and oldest of the graves is 126 years - one of more than 80 in the cemetery, though there's no official count.

"We are discovering more graves as we work further back into the cemetery," Beckstedt said.

Photos: Restoring Coweta County cemetery

The cemetery is now surround by yellow tape, after Beckstedt noticed that some of the graves were damaged.

"The grave that suffered the worst damage is this one over here, that's broken and smashed down," he described. "Apparently the delicate stone that's on top of the grave broke and the marker broke, as well."

But he said that's not swayed their determination to see the burial site returned to a proper state. The two are now reaching out to other leaders in the surrounding community to try and ramp up their efforts to do so.