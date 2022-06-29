Newest affordable housing unit opens in Grove Park

One resident said this has given her the ability to stay in the city she grew up in.

As inflation and soaring rent prices continue to plague Atlanta, an effort is underway to help people find affordable houses to keep them from being pushed out of a community where they've spent their whole lives.

On Wednesday, Mayor Andre Dickens, alongside several other leaders, unveiled the city's newest affordable housing unit in Grove Park. All 110 units have already been leased out at the Columbia Canopy at Grove Park, and the units range in size from 700 to 1300 square feet.

Grandmother to three, Tawana Mosley, just moved into the complex and said it's provided a way for her family to stay inside the city.

"I think many families would say this is meant to be a step forward instead of looking at it as a step backwards,” Mosley said.

She said that the cost of living in Atlanta almost forced her to look outside the city limits until she found out about the Columbia Canopy units.

“Affordability in Atlanta means a lot. So many people have been pushed out of Atlanta because they can’t afford it – and I’m excited to know that I can," Mosley said.

The grandmother is just one of the hundreds of residents now living at the complex tucked away off Holloway Parkway.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Andre Dickens said the goal of the development is to give people who would otherwise be priced out of living in Atlanta a chance to stay put.

“This is a blessing to be here today," Dickens said. "The grove park community is back. It’s a blessing, and it’s thriving."