ATLANTA — More than two dozen people have signed up to protect and serve Atlanta citizens.

The Atlanta Police Department held a graduation ceremony Tuesday night at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College for their new graduating classes.

The 30 new graduates have been assigned to work in different areas of the city as officers in the Atlanta Police Department’s Field Operations Division.

Class 259 completed 19 weeks of training at the police academy and 12 weeks of field training as transfers from the City of Atlanta Corrections Department. Class 260 completed 26 weeks of training at the academy along with 12 weeks of field training.

APD told 11Alive a week ago that they've seen a dramatic increase in hiring this year which they think could be due to the pay raises provided to officers by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms last year.

The starting pay for a recruit in 2018 was just over $34,700. Now, recruits start at officer pay, which is set at $48,500.

APD has received more than 3,800 applications as of mid-September, up 68 percent over the same time period as last year. The department said it's hired 135 new recruits, which is an increase of 71 percent.

The department is also seeing a significant increase in the number of officers who left APD, but are rejoining the force.

APD unveiled a new recruitment website that they said will make it easier for those who want to apply. Find more information on its website.

