Inmate mental health treatment takes focus in new bill introduced by Georgia representative

House Bill 853 will provide mental health treatment alternatives to incarcerated individuals.

ATLANTA — Georgia state representative Sandra Scott wants to make mental health treatment more accessible to the incarcerated in Georgia. The bill, HB 853, would offer an alternative to imprisonment for offenders struggling with mental illnesses.

According to Mental Health America (MHA), Georgia currently ranks last in the country for mental health care. Rep. Scott's new bill is a direct response to the overpopulation of mentally ill patients in Georgia jails and the cost associated with keeping them incarcerated.

"Not only does it cost upwards of $35,000 a year to house mentally ill patients, but mentally ill inmates also are not getting the mental health treatment needed to overcome their illness," said Rep. Scott.

According to Rep, Scott, Sheriffs want action.

"Sheriffs want something done about the number of mentally ill patients taking up space in jails," said Rep. Scott.

HB 853 would give inmates an alternative to imprisonment for offenders struggling with mental illnesses.

HB 853 explained

A defendant who is eligible for public mental health services or social security disability insurance benefits due to a diagnosed serious mental illness would be able to petition the court for a sentence that includes mental health treatment.

The bill would require an inmate to establish that they meet the criteria needed to receive the HB 853 alternative option. The court would then need to agree that the inmate could serve all or part of his or her sentence in a residential mental health treatment facility instead of a state prison or a county jail.