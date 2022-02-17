New Gwinnett County bookstore hopes to offer literacy in every language

The bookstore opens officially in April. In the meantime, the owner is collecting donations from the community.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A new Gwinnett County bookstore is hoping to offer literacy in every language. The Little Book Spot, located inside Plaza Las Americas shopping mall in Lilburn, will be stocking its shelves with books from all around the world to increase literacy in the community.

Nury Castillo-Crawford, owner of the bookstore, has big dreams; from offering books in every language to hosting authors from other countries to speak to the community.

"We can empower our parents and help our parents see the importance. You can give your kids other gifts, but the gift of literacy, it's going to be unmatched and its unparalleled," Castillo-Crawford said.

She's seen the need for more access to literacy and books in different languages first-hand as a Gwinnett County Schools administrator.

“90% of writers in this country are white males," she said. "We need to increase the diversity so that all children, every single child feels seen, and every single child feels like their journey is important as well.”

As of last school year, the district was made up mostly of Hispanic and Latino students.

According to the Gwinnett County Public Schools website, Hispanic/ Latino students made up 33% of the student population from the 2020-2021 school year, compared to the Caucasian student population, which amounted to 20%.

That school year, the district said its students were coming from 181 countries and spoke 100 different languages.

“I just don't see that reflection of people trying to access the books that are bilingual and our other languages as fast as it should be," she added. "I'd like to help speed that up by providing this resource.”

Castillo-Crawford hopes the bookstore will have books for people of all ages and backgrounds. She believes in this passion project so much, she's paying for everything herself.

“It’s a huge risk," she said. "90% of indie bookstores go under within the first three years, and people online even call it a money pit. But I also know, and I've also read, that if the community supports something, it will most likely thrive. For me, helping our community learn and understand and support is coming to where they are."

Community members, including Gwinnett County mother Sylvia Goalen, who speaks Spanish and English, have already donated books and decorations for the bookstore.

"I was born in Guatemala, which is in Central America. I struggled a lot in school – I didn’t read well when I first came here, I was in the ESOL program when I lived in California," Goalen recalled. "I think reading is what got me to learn a second language a little bit easier and a lot faster so I’m hoping that having this in a place like Plaza Las Americas, shows the community the importance of reading and educating our children."

The bookstore officially opens in April.

Until then, Castillo-Crawford is focusing on filling the shelves with books from all around the world, and is still accepting any donations.

“I think all of us here in the community are going to benefit from it," Goalen, who is part of three different book clubs, said.

The bookstore is located in the back of Plaza Las Americas, at 733 Pleasant Hill Rd, Lilburn, GA 30047.