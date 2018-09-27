ATLANTA — Police are still looking for the man accused of pulling the trigger and killing a 6-month-old puppy in the arms of a child in front of other children.

Atlanta Police are still searching for the man, but new witnesses in the neighborhood off Hightower Road 11Alive spoke to say that that's not the full story and not exactly what happened.

Police told 11Alive that on Sept. 13, after school let out, an 8-year-old boy was playing with the dog with two other children in the front yard. Somehow, the puppy, named Lady, ran out of the yard, barking at a man and a woman walking down the street. Officers said the boy tried to grab the puppy when the man, identified by police as Qudias Jackson, shot the puppy and ran off.

According to police, witnesses described Lady as a friendly, albeit barking, dog. But that description is much different that Ashley Patterson's. The mom said her 13-year-old son saw everything unfold, and told her a version different from police.

"The kids were getting off the bus and he was explaining to me that he saw the person that shot the dog and they shot the dog," she explained. "The dog went over to a kid, and, I guess, tried to attack the little boy. He (the puppy) jumped on him or whatever and was barking viciously at the little kid and the kid was crying hysterically because the dog does that to everybody."

Patterson told 11Alive her other son, who has autism, is also fearful of the puppy, as is she.

"I'm afraid of the dog, yes," she said.

And she's apparently not alone. Another woman, who did not want to be identified, said she also had her own run-ins with the dog.

"He was chasing me and baby down the street," she recalled. "Like when me and my sister get off the bus and go to the store, he used to always chase us down the street barking."

Atlanta Police told 11Alive they have no reports of the dog attempting attack anyone, but they're continuing their search for answers and the search for the alleged gunman and the woman seen with him.

