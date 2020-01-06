New dad arrested for breaking curfew, family says he was retrieving baby's diaper bag

The family of a young father who was arrested during Atlanta's mandated curfew say the new dad is from out of town and was visiting so they could meet the new baby.

ATLANTA — A grandmother didn't want to give 11Alive her, or family’s name, but did tell us her story.

“She had to wrap the baby last night in a towel because he didn’t have diapers, to keep him from being wet,” the new grandmother said as she stood outside the Atlanta City Jail.

Her son’s fiance called her to say he had been arrested. The young family set out on a long road trip to Georgia so family could welcome their new five-month-old. The couple booked a hotel near CNN Center in downtown, not realizing days later, a riot would break out and a mandated curfew would ultimately be issued.

When the family returned to their hotel room late Saturday night, the young mother said she realized they’d left the baby’s diaper bag in the car. The soon-to-be husband and new dad said he would go retrieve it, but never returned.

“When he got outside, I called, he didn’t answer…I found out they 'teargassed' the front of the hotel. Took him, I found his phone outside,” the young mom said.

The family credits an Atlanta Police Sergeant for trying to help them locate the new dad. The family said when they called the jail, staff allegedly became increasingly agitated and said the young man wasn’t there. But, he was.

“They booked him under the wrong name,” the grandmother told 11 Alive.

The tight-knit family say what’s even more frustrating, is that the baby suffered.

The new mother said there was "no car. No food. No milk for my baby. No diapers."

She said they did not know the city was under lock-down, because they aren’t from here. As for the grandmother? She just simply says she’s angry.