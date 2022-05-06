The Dermonds were murdered 8 years ago near Lake Oconee. Now new evidence is coming to light.

Almost eight years after Russell Dermond was found dead, the Putnam County sheriff said there's new evidence to consider.

Example video title will go here for this video

EATONTON, Ga. — A cold case is warming up as the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said there is new evidence in their search for who murdered an elderly couple, then dumped one of their body's into a rural Georgia lake.

It's been eight years since homicide detectives were called to investigate the murder of Russell and Shirley Dermond. Russell, 88, was found decapitated inside of his garage on May 6, 2014. His head was never found.

Ten days later, a pair of fishermen found Shirley, 87, dead near a Lake Oconee dam about five miles from their Eatonton lakefront home.

Their murders would be Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sill's first cold case in his law enforcement career.

On Friday, Sills said he recently received long-awaited cell phone data. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are assisting by analyzing the new evidence, the sheriff said.

"The technology we are using was not in existence back in 2014," Sills said in a statement. "I don't want to create the impression that I have acquired some silver bullet, but this is yet another tool we are using to find out who perpetrated these heinous crimes."

Sills did not offer other details about the cell phone data, or if it belonged to anyone from the small, rural community where the couple was found dead.

The sheriff has previously called Russell's beheading the most frustrating homicide in his career, and nearly a decade later, he has not given up on the murder investigation that has shaken the neighborhood that surrounds Lake Oconee.

In the sheriff's last update on the case, he said there were no fingerprints, foreign DNA or eye-witnesses. Hundreds of people were interviewed but investigators came up short.

"What we need more than anything is for someone to call us and tell us who is responsible for this savagery," he said Friday.