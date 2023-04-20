Forest Park names Clayton County Sheriff's Office official as new police chief

The city said Criss most recently has been an assistant deputy chief in the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, serving on the agency's executive management team.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park announced its new police chief Thursday, appointing a high-ranking member of the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

According to the City of Forest Park, Brandon Criss will serve as the next police chief after being unanimously approved at the City Council meeting on April 17.

The city said Criss most recently has been an assistant deputy chief in the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, serving on the agency's executive management team.

A release said his responsibilities at the Clayton County Sheriff's Office included "ensuring compliance with all day-to-day operational policies and state regulations, while also overseeing criminal investigations throughout the county."

The city said Criss has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience, starting with the Riverdale Police Department.

The city said a swearing-in ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Living Faith Tabernacle at 5880 Old Dixie Highway. Those who want to attend are asked to RSVP by Monday, May 1 at 5 p.m. at this link.