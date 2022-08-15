Former police chief for Cobb, Clayton counties appointed head of GBI

Michael "Mike" Register will soon lead the GBI pending his approval by the Board of Public Safety.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that he has appointed a new director for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Register will take over for outgoing GBI Director Vic Reynolds, who has been in the role for four years.

"Mike has a strong track record of strengthening public safety and protecting Georgia's communities," Governor Brian Kemp said. "I'm looking forward to his impact on this important agency that makes our entire state a safer and better place to live, work, and raise our families."

Register previously served as the Assistant Chief of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where he oversaw community engagement, field operations and internal affairs. He also served as the Director of Public Safety for Cobb County, the Chief of Police for Cobb County, and the Chief of Police for Clayton County, according to a release from Gov. Kemp's Office.

Additionally, Register served on the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Forces' Executive Board, as well as other law enforcement-related organizations. Register also served in the U.S. Army Special Operations for 23 years, including serving in combat operations in Afghanistan.

Gov. Kemp also thanked Reynolds for his contributions to the GBI, "during a critical time when the state faced and overcame the challenges presented by the summer of civil unrest and the pandemic."

Reynolds was appointed to the Cobb County Superior Court back in June, when he announced he would be leaving the GBI by the end of the summer.