These new laws are going into effect in Georgia July 1

These new laws will tackle gender-affirming care, hospital safety, and more.
ATLANTA — As the calendar turns to July, and the legislative session comes to an end, a new swath of Georgia laws will go into effect.

Here's a quick breakdown of the major ones to know.

Senate Bill 140 (Gender-Affirming Care)

Arguably the most controversial law of the bunch to go into effect, Senate Bill 140 will prevent minors in the state of Georgia from being able to get gender reassignment surgery or hormone therapy. The use of puberty blockers is still allowed.

Read more details about Georgia's law here.

HB 188 (Mariam's Law)

"Mariam's Law" is named after an Atlanta woman, Mariam Abdulrab, who was kidnapped and killed in 2021. It later emerged her accused killer had a prior sex assault and molestation conviction.

According to a Georgia House release on the signing of the bill, HB 188, it will increase penalties for violent repeat sex offenders, among other provisions. It also changes a state offender review board's "risk assessment evaluation process/timelines for sexually dangerous predators" and "improves how the state handles sexual offenders who move to Georgia."

House Bill 529 (Lower Insurance Coverage for Rideshare Companies)

This bill will essentially lower the minimum amount of insurance coverage ride-sharing and taxi companies must provide for anyone injured in an accident. That price was $1 million, now it's just $300,000.

Senate Bill 92 (District Attorney Oversight Board)

This will create an oversight commission to review complaints against local district attorneys and issue possible sanctions. The law also makes it easier to recall DAs from office.

It's a law that might be utilized immediately. Read more about that here.

Senate Bill 129 (Take Time to Vote)

Finding it hard to get to the polls on a busy work day? 

Now, employees will be able to take up to two hours of unpaid time off to vote either on election day or early voting.

Senate Bill 222

Another election-focused law that will ensure all costs and expenses relating to election administration are paid for with public funds. In addition, it will be a felony for local officials to accept direct donations for administering elections.

House Bill 147 (Safe Schools Act)

Georgia classrooms will now be required to conduct intruder alert drills and generate safety plans that must be reported to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. However, parents can opt-out of their child from participating. 

Finally, House Bill 147 will help train teachers to identify gang members in their classes.

Senate Bill 211 & House Bill 538

Both of these are aimed at improving student literacy but implementing new instruction methods. This can impact a school's curriculum which will all be overseen by a new council.

HB 383 (Safer Hospitals Act)

This will increase the penalties for assault on healthcare workers while on the job. It also allows hospitals to create their own police forces.

Senate Bill 46 

Physicians and healthcare workers will now be required to test all pregnant women for HIV and syphilis at the first prenatal visit.

House Bill 416

This authorizes qualified pharmacy technicians to administer certain vaccines, such as COVID-19.

Healthy Babies Act

This will authorize the Department of Public Health to conduct a pilot program that will provide visits to at-risk and underserved rural communities during pregnancy and early childhood.

Senate Bill 11 (Georgia Fights Terrorism Act)

The GBI can now become involved in any incidents involving biological, chemical, cyber or domestic terrorism.

Senate Bill 47

Vaping will now be a misdemeanor punishable by a fine if you are caught doing it in a restricted area.

Senate Bill 44 (Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act)

This increases the minimum penalty for those found guilty of violating Georgia's gang laws.

Senate Bill 68

Dogfighting will now be added under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO Act).

