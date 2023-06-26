These new laws are going into effect in Georgia July 1

These new laws will tackle gender-affirming care, hospital safety, and more.

ATLANTA — As the calendar turns to July, and the legislative session comes to an end, a new swath of Georgia laws will go into effect.

Here's a quick breakdown of the major ones to know.

Arguably the most controversial law of the bunch to go into effect, Senate Bill 140 will prevent minors in the state of Georgia from being able to get gender reassignment surgery or hormone therapy. The use of puberty blockers is still allowed.

Read more details about Georgia's law here.

"Mariam's Law" is named after an Atlanta woman, Mariam Abdulrab, who was kidnapped and killed in 2021. It later emerged her accused killer had a prior sex assault and molestation conviction.

According to a Georgia House release on the signing of the bill, HB 188, it will increase penalties for violent repeat sex offenders, among other provisions. It also changes a state offender review board's "risk assessment evaluation process/timelines for sexually dangerous predators" and "improves how the state handles sexual offenders who move to Georgia."

This bill will essentially lower the minimum amount of insurance coverage ride-sharing and taxi companies must provide for anyone injured in an accident. That price was $1 million, now it's just $300,000.

This will create an oversight commission to review complaints against local district attorneys and issue possible sanctions. The law also makes it easier to recall DAs from office.

It's a law that might be utilized immediately. Read more about that here.

Finding it hard to get to the polls on a busy work day?

Now, employees will be able to take up to two hours of unpaid time off to vote either on election day or early voting.

Another election-focused law that will ensure all costs and expenses relating to election administration are paid for with public funds. In addition, it will be a felony for local officials to accept direct donations for administering elections.

Georgia classrooms will now be required to conduct intruder alert drills and generate safety plans that must be reported to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. However, parents can opt-out of their child from participating.

Finally, House Bill 147 will help train teachers to identify gang members in their classes.

Both of these are aimed at improving student literacy but implementing new instruction methods. This can impact a school's curriculum which will all be overseen by a new council.

This will increase the penalties for assault on healthcare workers while on the job. It also allows hospitals to create their own police forces.

Physicians and healthcare workers will now be required to test all pregnant women for HIV and syphilis at the first prenatal visit.

This authorizes qualified pharmacy technicians to administer certain vaccines, such as COVID-19.

This will authorize the Department of Public Health to conduct a pilot program that will provide visits to at-risk and underserved rural communities during pregnancy and early childhood.

The GBI can now become involved in any incidents involving biological, chemical, cyber or domestic terrorism.

Vaping will now be a misdemeanor punishable by a fine if you are caught doing it in a restricted area.

This increases the minimum penalty for those found guilty of violating Georgia's gang laws.