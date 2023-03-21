New image released after 9-year-old went missing more than 50 years ago in Atlanta

Anthony Murrill was last seen at his home in Atlanta. Police initially labeled the 9-year-old as a runaway, but his family believes otherwise.

ATLANTA — Investigators hope a newly released image will shed light on an Atlanta missing person's case that is over five decades old.

Anthony Murrill, 9, was last seen Nov. 14, 1971, at his home in Harris Homes, which was a public housing complex in Atlanta, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited children.

Murrill’s disappearence

Family members told the NCMEC that a neighbor saw Murrill playing outside before he got into a vehicle with a man.

He hasn't been seen since the NCMEC said.

When Murrill went missing, Atlanta Police initially labeled him as a runaway. Murrill's family disagreed with their findings, telling the NCMEC that he wouldn't have run away from home.

The 9-year-old was the youngest, adored by his three brothers and well-known in the community, according to the NCMEC.

Where was Harris Homes?

Harris Homes was initially a whites-only complex, but segregation was being enforced less by the 1960s. Murrill’s home was off Sells Avenue, which runs along Dean Rusk Park and Ashley Collegetown apartments.

What Anthony Murrill may look like today

Law enforcement and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children have worked together to develop a rendering of what Murrill may look like today.