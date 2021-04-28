New lights coming to Atlanta's streets; Leaders hope initiative will lead to fewer crashes, curb crime

A team analyzed where Atlanta needed the most additional lighting based on its crime and crash rates, and took into consideration pre-existing lighting.

ATLANTA, Georgia — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a new initiative on Wednesday that will add 10,000 new lights to Atlanta's streets to help cut down on crimes and traffic crashes.

According to a release from the city, the team analyzed where Atlanta needed the most additional lighting based on its crime and crash rates, and took into consideration pre-existing lighting.

With the help of the evaluation, all of the city's street corners will receive more lighting. The team's study revealed southwest Atlanta's streetlights were underinvested.

The team also estimated that crime could potentially go down as much as 20 percent in neighborhoods where streetlights are added, the release stated.

"The addition of thousands of lights on our streets will continue our priority to keep our communities safe,” Mayor Bottoms said. "This is not only an investment in Atlanta’s infrastructure—this is an investment in public safety.”