New bridge installed connecting Lindbergh to trails and parklands

The $2.5 million bridge was put in place on Friday.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta neighborhood the director of a local conservancy group termed a "park desert" will now have some welcome access to green spaces.

A $2.5 million foot bridge was installed north of I-85 near Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive in the Lindbergh neighborhood.

The project was spearheaded by the South Fork Conservancy.

According to a release, it will connect the neighborhood to previously difficult-to-reach trails and parklands, as well as link - eventually - three regional trails. It will provide immediate access to the PATH400 trail and will later be linked to the BeltLine and Peachtree Creek Greenway.

"The bridge is going to connect two miles of major trails, 25 acres of green space and give tens of thousands of people direct access to nature right in their back yard," Kimberly Estep, the director of South Fork Conservancy, said. "Whereas right now they live in really a park desert."

The 175-foot, 65,500-pound bridge was installed with the help of one of the largest cranes in North America.

It will feature an ADA accessible ramp and its highest point will be just shy of 12 feet, according to South Fork Conservancy.