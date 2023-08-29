x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Gwinnett County receives new fixed MARTA route

The route will include stops along Highway 78, including the Amazon Distribution Warehouse in Stone Mountain.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Gwinnett County now have a new bus transportation route courtesy of MARTA.

Ride Gwinnett Route 70 rolled out on Monday, linking downtown Snellville to Indian Creek Station, and the greater MARTA system, according to a release.

The route will include stops along Highway 78, including the Amazon Distribution Warehouse in Stone Mountain.

Fare for the new route will cost you $2.50 per trip. 

According to a release from MARTA, there are free transfers from Ride Gwinnett to MARTA with the use of Breeze Mobile 2.0 or a Breeze Card. Transfers automatically upload on the Breeze Card during initial boarding.

You can download Breeze Mobile 2.0 app here.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Atlanta Drum Academy out to 'bring the crown back' to Georgia from America's Got Talent

Before You Leave, Check This Out