Gwinnett County receives new fixed MARTA route

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Gwinnett County now have a new bus transportation route courtesy of MARTA.

Ride Gwinnett Route 70 rolled out on Monday, linking downtown Snellville to Indian Creek Station, and the greater MARTA system, according to a release.

The route will include stops along Highway 78, including the Amazon Distribution Warehouse in Stone Mountain.

Fare for the new route will cost you $2.50 per trip.

According to a release from MARTA, there are free transfers from Ride Gwinnett to MARTA with the use of Breeze Mobile 2.0 or a Breeze Card. Transfers automatically upload on the Breeze Card during initial boarding.