Publix is opening a new store in DeKalb County

The new store location comes as the grocery-store chain is shutting down one of its stores nearby.

TUCKER, Ga. — DeKalb County is preparing to welcome a new Publix location.

The grocery store chain is opening a new store on Feb. 23 in Tucker.

A new Publix will be located in the Hugh Howell Village shopping center, replacing the previous Publix that was housed at the Center on Hugh Howell a few blocks away. That location will close Feb. 22, according to a Publix spokesperson.

The new Publix location at Hugh Howell Village will be a 48,300 square-foot grocery store and is expected to bring 160 new jobs to the area, according to a news release.

The store will have traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments along with a full-service bakery, deli, pharmacy, seafood, meat and produce departments.