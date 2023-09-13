First women-focused rideshare service now available at Atlanta airport

HERide is a rideshare service that operates out of the Atlanta area created by women-- exclusively for women.

ATLANTA — A new rideshare service is now available for women traveling to and from the Atlanta airport. It's the first women-focused service of its kind to operate at Hartsfield-Jackson, a release from the airport stated.

HERide is a rideshare service, available via an app, that operates out of the Atlanta area created by women-- exclusively for women. The company employs women drivers and they have to go through a screening process and mandatory gender-sensitivity training to ensure a safe environment for passengers, according to HERide.

"Our drivers are personally vetted and undergo comprehensive background checks so you can have peace of mind knowing they meet the HERide Standard," the rideshare service said on its website.

The service said it also offers in-ride security features and also pays drivers more than the industry standard.

HERide began to offer rides to the airport on Sept. 1. It also operates out of the Athens area.

“At ATL, we are committed to providing an inclusive and secure travel experience for all customers,” Hartsfield-Jackson Deputy General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer Jai Ferrell said. “The introduction of HERide is a significant step towards fulfilling that commitment and contributes to the welcoming and accommodating environment we provide for everyone who passes through our airport.”

