New security measures in place after fatal shooting outside Atlanta Fair

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating at least four shootings and a stabbing late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The largest incident happened outside the Atlanta Fair. Police were called to a BP gas station near Central Avenue and Bass Street. Investigators said they got a 911 call and found three different scenes where three teenagers had been shot, one fatally.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 16-year-old Joshua Adetunji. Two other teens, ages 14 and 19, were also shot in the same incident. This prompted police and Atlanta Fair management to beef up security.

This shooting happened about a block away from the Fairgrounds, but the fair spokesperson said they're taking action so people can continue to enjoy the festivities safely.

Rides, food, and games. Those are some of the things Cornelius Reed enjoyed with his family Sunday at the Atlanta Fair.

“I’ve got my little ones here and my whole family, so you definitely don’t need that type of incident going on anymore," Cornelius Reed said.

That incident is a shooting Saturday that killed one teen and injured two others. It began at Pryor Street and ended more than a block away close to the Fairgrounds.

“It’s really unbelievable," Reed said. "I used to come here as a teenager and used to get in little fist fights here and there, but it didn’t escalate to that.”

Peachtree Rides manages the Atlanta Fair and is taking new steps to keep the community safe,

“We try to make things safe for everybody. It happened outside our perimeter. The local police has expanded its patrolling area with continuous patrols," said Chad Young, spokesperson with Peachtree Rides.

Spokesperson Chad Young said the company is also beefing up its own private security and requiring everyone under 18 years old to be accompanied by an adult.

"We just want the adults to be here and be responsible for their children too," Young said. "We want people to have a good time, and we truly believe the best way for that is for parents to be here with their children.”

"I think that’s great because kids under 18 need guidance, and they need their parents in their lives," said Patrick Wilson, who went to the fair with his wife.

Fair management also takes steps to make sure weapons aren't brought into the Fairgrounds.

“They wand you at the gate," Young said. "They check you at the gate and don't allow weapons. You can’t have any of that stuff.”

“That’s real good," Reed said. "That’s excellent so that little people like this can be safe.”

The names of the 14 year old and 19 year old who were shot haven't been released, but they are expected to be okay.