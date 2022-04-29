New security measures coming to City of South Fulton park after deadly shooting

Park rangers will be at Welcome All Park during weekend operating hours, and police officers will work overtime for special events.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — New security measures are coming to a City of South Fulton park less than a week after a teenager was fatally shot there in broad daylight outside a Stop the Violence rally.

South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis believes Welcome All Park is safe, but she's going to introduce two new ordinances next month in hopes of making it even safer.

Until then, the City of South Fulton Police Department is stepping up security starting Saturday.

Marvin Adams enjoys taking his family to Welcome All Park. The father of two feels more secure knowing the City of South Fulton will have park rangers there during weekend operating hours after 18-year-old Malik Hambrick lost his life during a shooting on Sunday.

“It was sad," Adams said. "It was sad news because I have a teenager, and I don’t want to lose my teenager to something like violence, especially being murdered. It’s unfortunate.”

Police Chief Keith Meadows said officers will work overtime for special events at the park too.

Willis, whose district includes Welcome All Park, will introduce two safety ordinances for the park at the next city council meeting in May in hopes of stepping up more security.

“It currently says you cannot discharge weapons in the park," Willis said. "However, we want to strengthen it to say you can’t bring weapons in the park unless you’re a post-certified police officer.”

The second ordinance would add security cameras to the park.

“If we have security cameras then our police officers can always have a set of eyes virtually 24/7 on our parks," Willis said.

Those are changes Adams hopes will keep his family safe.