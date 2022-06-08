New statewide gang prosecution unit in full effect

The unit went into effect Friday, July 1.

ATLANTA — Georgia is cracking down on gang violence. The new Gang Prosecution Unit takes effect July 1 and officials are “dedicating every resource available” to stop the growing number of gang related crimes.

On Friday, Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted, “Every single Georgian deserves to be safe, & we’re proud to join this fight.”

Carr will not fight this battle alone. In June, he spoke highly of the person chosen to lead the new unit. It will be headed by a woman who is no stranger to fighting these types of offenses -- Chief Prosecutor Cara Convery, who was the former Deputy District Attorney of the Fulton County Gang Unit for over three years.

In a press release, Convery expressed her eagerness to get started on the new job.

“I look forward to building our team and for us to immediately begin this critical work," she said.