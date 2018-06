ATLANTA -- Vince Velazquez and David Quinn are two former APD Homicide Detectives. They were partners for more than fifteen years and together solved hundreds of cases. Now they are back together as stars of a new show on TV ONE called ATL Homicide. Velazquez and Quinn revisit their old cases while actors re-create their investigations.

We took a ride with Vince and David to talk about their new show and what it was like solving homicides in the ATL back in the day.

