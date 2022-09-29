Newborn found dead at South Chickamauga Creek canoe launch near Chattanooga

The baby was discovered to have the umbilical cord and placenta still attached. Investigators said the baby was likely brought to the canoe launch earlier Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about an infant found dead at a canoe launch Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek after they were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch around 1:00 p.m.

The baby was discovered to have the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.

Investigators said the baby was likely brought to the canoe launch earlier Tuesday.

An autopsy is underway now.