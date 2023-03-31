Newly-released photos, video provide more insight into fatal crash that killed UGA football player, staffer

Police said speeding was a factor in the crash. Videos show more of what happened before the accident.

ATHENS, Ga. — Newly-released documents and surveillance video on a crash that killed a University of Georgia football player and staffer earlier this year give more insight into the moments right before and the immediate aftermath of the accident scene.

Documents from Athens-Clarke County Police indicate UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy died at the hospital following the crash. Police found Devin Willock dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. along Barnett Shoals Road on Jan. 15 -- the day after UGA celebrated its championship win with a parade.

Offensive lineman Warren McClendon, 21, and staff member Tori Bowles, 26, were also hurt.

Police said speeding was a factor in the crash. LeCroy, who was driving a Ford Expedition, had more than twice the legal alcohol limit in her system, according to the police. 11Alive was also able to confirm she had multiple excessive speeding tickets in various counties prior to the crash.

11Alive is reporting on the traffic tickets and continues to investigate the circumstances of the accident because these factors -- and others -- raise potential questions around whether the deadly wreck could have been avoided. Some students have told 11Alive that people are still talking about what happened and they also want to know if it could have been avoided.

Just last month, Jalen Carter, UGA star defensive lineman and projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, pleaded no contest after he was accused of racing in connection with the crash. He was in a black Jeep Trackhawk the night of the incident. His sentence included 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, community service, and he has to take a defensive driving course.

11Alive was also able to confirm a UGA football team official stepped in to try and help reduce fines and punishments related to at least one of LeCroy's speeding tickets.

The surveillance video

Newly-released surveillance video shows the moments LeCroy and Carter appear to speed down Athens roads at rates reaching 100 mph.

The videos from a Dairy Queen, located on Oak Street at Kent Street, show the drivers headed eastbound speeding.

According to the motor vehicle crash report, authorities used a time distance formula as a part of their investigation to help determine how fast the cars were going. Authorities said the Trackhawk traveled at 100 mph with the Expedition following behind at 78 miles per hour as it passed the restaurant.

The speed limit for Oak Street at that intersection is 35 mph.

The surveillance video shows cars in the area -- before the two SUVs appear.

Shortly after a tan vehicle comes into view, the drivers appear to be excessively speeding past the restaurant, leaving the frame of the camera.

Other videos in the same area appear to show the speeding vehicles.

Police claim LeCroy was traveling at 104 mph just four seconds before the crash happened.

Photos of the crash scene

An affidavit for a search warrant for the Expedition outlines what police saw when they first arrived at the scene.

Willock was thrown from the vehicle and found behind the SUV at the scene. Documents also mention first responders cut LeCroy out of the vehicle and tried to perform CPR before she was put into an ambulance; she later died at the hospital.

Athens-Clarke County Police believe LeCroy lost control going around a curve; the vehicle hit a curb and eventually went airborne, hitting a power pole, a utility pole, and trees, before landing by an apartment building.

Photos from authorities show the mangled car with a portion of a tree branch on top of the windshield as the SUV rests up against an apartment building.

Warning: The photos below show the crushed vehicle and debris scattered across the scene.

Debris from the impact can be seen scattered along the ground. Police tape also blocks off the area, where the pole is knocked over.