Heavy rainfall causes Newnan wholesale store to collapse, building evacuated

A Facebook post from Newnan Coweta Emergency Information says no injuries were reported, but the "damage is severe."

NEWNAN, Ga. — After heavy rainfall soaked Coweta County on Monday, officials had to evacuate a popular wholesale retail store in Newnan when the building started collapsing.

According to a Facebook post from Newnan Coweta Emergency Information, a portion of the BJ's Wholesale Club located at 331 Newnan Crossing Bypass started collapsing Monday evening.

The agency's post states Newnan police headed to the scene after the heavy rain caused "severe damage" to the wholesale club, and a portion of the rear corner of the large warehouse building started coming down.

The agency's social media announcement about the building collapse came less than an hour prior to a tweet from the National Weather Service, alerting the City of Newnan about a flash flood warning until 4:15 a.m.

🚨ALERT BJ'S IN NEWNAN IS BEING EVACUATED AS A PORTION OF THE BUILDING IS COLLAPSING🚨 NPD ON SCENE IS STATING A PORTION... Posted by Newnan Coweta Emergency Info on Monday, July 19, 2021

An update from Newnan Coweta Emergency stated no one was injured in the collapse. The scene has been left to fire and maintenance crews to handle what remains of the building, according to the post.

One person said the damage is "pretty bad."

"It’s pretty bad! But no one was hurt everyone was in the front getting ready to go when it happened," Kayla Harris wrote in a comment on the Facebook post.