Employee rushed to hospital after being shot at Newnan manufacturing facility, suspect apprehended

NEWNAN, Ga. — A shooting was reported at a manufacturing facility in Newnan on Thursday morning, with police saying a suspect has been apprehended and there is "no threat to the community."

It happened at the Global Powertrain facility on Dart Road.

The Newnan Police Department posted on Facebook: "Attention!!!!! The suspect involved in the shooting at Global Powertrain has been apprehended. There is no threat to the community."

According to a release by the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, an employee was shot by an "unknown person."

That employee was taken to a hospital in Atlanta; their condition is unknown. It was not clear if there was any relationship between the suspected shooter and the victim.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded shortly after 8 a.m. after a call reporting the shooting. The call reported the shooter was barricaded somewhere in the building, and when deputies arrived they "moved to clear the building while secondary units responding to the area set up a perimeter."

They received reports the shooter "may have fled the scene on a motorcycle," and a short while later Newnan Police reported seeing a motorcycle matching the description and that the driver "had ditched the motorcycle and fled on foot." The driver was taken into custody.

