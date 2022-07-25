Newnan Police looking for man accused of posing as utility worker, stealing money from elderly woman

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Tyler English.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan Police are searching for a man accused of pretending to be a utility worker to gain the trust of an elderly woman and allegedly take money from her.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Tyler English, who also goes by Tyler Orr. He is described as 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has brown hair, and a beard.

English faces burglary (1st degree) and exploitation of an elder person charges.

According to the police department, English posed an employee of Newnan Utilities to go inside the home of an 80-year-old woman, and then stole money from her purse.

"She's a retiree and doesn't need people stealing her money," the police department said.

Newnan Police said he has been known to frequent Carrollton and Carroll counties.