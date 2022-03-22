Newnan tornado 1 year later | Georgia business owners can apply for disaster help

Business owners have until April 20.

ATLANTA — Georgia business owners who were impacted by a powerful tornado last year have less than a month left to apply for disaster loans.

The loans are for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the severe storms and tornadoes that happened on March 25 and 26 of last year.

The U.S. Small Business Administration said Georgia businesses have until April 20 to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

“Businesses that suffered economic losses as a result of the disaster and want to apply for low-interest loans from the SBA are urged to do so before the April 20 deadline,” Kem Fleming, director of SBA Field Operations Center East said in a news release.

The disaster loans are available for business owners in Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Fulton, Heard, Meriwether, Spalding and Troup counties. The SBA said loans up to $2 million are available.

"The loans are intended to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other expenses that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred," the agency said.