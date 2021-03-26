Nonprofit to mark 2 years since Coweta County tornado with Day of Service

The Coweta County Community Foundation will host a Day of Service on Saturday, March 25.

It's been almost two years since an EF-4 tornado tore through Coweta County on March 26, 2021.

To remember the lives that were impacted by the tornado, the Coweta Community Foundation (CCF) has declared Saturday, March 25 a Community Day of Service.

The tornado was Georgia’s strongest tornado in a decade and damaged more than 1,700 homes. Seventy homes were completely destroyed and roughly 120 additional homes had major damage.

Two of the foundation’s community partners, Bridging the Gap and RiverLife will provide service opportunities on Saturday.

Volunteers with Bridging the Gap will gather a 9 a.m. to move inventory and shelves and lay down plywood flooring to improve its warehouse.

Service with RiverLife will begin at 9 a.m. and volunteers will remove debris and perform other clean-up efforts.

“The tornado anniversary is both a sobering time as we remember the devastation and a hopeful time as we remember the many individuals and organizations who stepped up to help,” CCF Long-term Recovery Director Rich DeWees said. “These new volunteer opportunities are a great way to show that we haven’t forgotten those whose lives were forever changed by the tornado.”

There will also be a tree planting event at 10 a.m. at the Hope Global Duplex on the corner of Pinson Street and Savannah Street in the Chalk Level community. The foundation’s long-term recovery partners are expected to attend the tree-planting event.