NEWNAN, Ga. – Several people were arrested after Newnan Police executed a search warrant and found two infants surrounded by marijuana smoke.

Drug and vice detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Spence Avenue in Newnan Oct. 10 and found several people inside. Two people were sleeping on the couch and three others were in a bedroom along with two infants, both of whom were 3 months old.

The room was “completely filled with thick marijuana smoke” as if someone had just smoked before police arrived, according to the report. Police also found a glass smoking device on the nightstand and a box of money that appeared to be related to selling drugs.

“The room is very small and would be very hazardous to the small infants and their small lungs,” police wrote in the report.

Two other men were found in bedrooms in the home, along with numerous smoking devices, according to the report. The smoking devices were confiscated.

Rashish Kimber, April Harris and Cierra Williams – the adults in the bedroom with the infants – were all charged with reckless endangerment. Kimber was also charged with marijuana possession and intent to distribute.

April Harris (L), Cierra Williams and Rashish Kimber were charged with child endangerment after Newnan Police found them with two infants surrounded by pot smoke at a home on Spence Avenue.Credit: Newnan Police Department

One of the men in the other bedroom, Larry Peters, was charged with marijuana possession.

All four people were transported to Coweta County Jail.

