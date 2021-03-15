Shots ring out in drive-thru of Newnan fast-food restaurant

No one was injured but police are investigating and interviewing those involved.

NEWNAN, Ga. — An argument in the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant in Newnan ended with gunfire but no injuries, police said on Sunday.

Newnan Police Deputy Chief Mark Cooper said that officers are gathering information after the shots were fired at the McDonald's located at 58 Bullsboro Drive in Newnan.

Cooper said two women got into an argument in the restaurant's drive-thru before one of them pulled out a pistol and fired shots into the air. Despite the fact that shots were fired, no one was hit.

At this time, Cooper said all parties had been contacted and are being interviewed by investigators. At this time, no one has been arrested though charges could be filed at another time.

The deputy chief said the department had nothing further to add on Sunday night but that an update may be shared on Monday if additional details become available.