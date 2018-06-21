NEWNAN, Ga. -- An Army recruiter is facing multiple charges, including rape and child molestation, on allegations he had sexual relations with a girl under age 16.

Brandon Miles Ross, 26, is also charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

According to police reports, Ross met the victim at Newnan High School during a recruiting event. Then, on March 22-23, the victim went to Ross' apartment where he allegedly provided alcohol and engaged in sexual acts.

The victim told police she told Ross her age.

Ross is denying the charges. He is being held without bond at the Coweta County jail.

