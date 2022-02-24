Police searching for suspect after bank robbery in Newnan

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan Police are investigating after a bank robbery on Newnan Crossing Bypass Thursday.
Authorities said no one was harmed. The Newnan Police Department is searching for a man in his early to mid-30s wearing dark wrap-around sunglasses, a tan or brown beanie cap, a blue hoodie with a black T-shirt underneath, blue jeans, and yellow or tan gloves. At the time of the robbery, he was also wearing a blue surgical mask with a hole cut in the mouth area, police said.
Newnan Police said if you see him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.
This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.