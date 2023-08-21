Coweta deputies investigating after body found in small neighborhood lake

It's located in a subdivision near 25 Hidden Lakes Court.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Coweta County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a body was found in a small neighborhood lake Monday, they said.

It's located in a subdivision near 25 Hidden Lakes Court. The location is not far from Madison Park.

Deputies said they have not been able to identify the body yet.

Investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office criminal investigation unit are on the scene trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the person's death.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the area Monday evening. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.