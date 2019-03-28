COWETA COUNTY, Ga. -- Several people were taken to the hospital after a school bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash. It happened on Highway 154 and Woolsie Road on Thursday afternoon.

Coweta County Schools said it started with two student drivers who got into a crash when one rear-ended the other. A school bus returning to campus saw the crash and allegedly tried to avoid it.

But, one of the student drivers hit the bus and it flipped on the side.

Two students, the bus driver and an assistant were on the bus when it fell. All were sent to the hospital. The two students have since been released.

One of the student drivers was also taken to the hospital.

Highway 154 near Woolsie Road was closed but has reopened.