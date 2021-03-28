Newnan neighborhood evacuated due 'large' gas main break

Homes in the Calhoun Street and Robinson Street area within the city limits are evacuated, city officials said.

NEWNAN, Ga. — While still dealing with tornado cleanup in the city of Newnan Sunday, authorities are now working to contain a ruptured gas line, they said.

"A large gas main break has occurred, and its not safe to stay in the area at this time," they wrote on social media.

It is not clear if the gas line break is related to tornado damage and cleanup efforts.

Atlanta Gas Light said they are working to "safely secure the scene and make repairs to a gas main cut by contractors working on a project unrelated to Atlanta Gas Light."