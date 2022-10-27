Candy wrappers led the 'Milky Way' to alleged burglars, Coweta County Sheriff's Office says

Their sweet tooth proved to be key evidence in the case, investigators said.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County is celebrating a candy trail case that led to a crime ring bust.

Several alleged burglars are facing charges after investigators said a sweet tooth tipped them off.

Coweta County Sheriff's Office had been investigating a series of burglaries and learned the culprits were using the woods to get to their next heist, deputies said. The thieves would hide items stolen in the car and home burglaries in the woodland and used leaves to cover it all up, according to the sheriff's office.

While working on the case, investigators found a trail of fun-sized Milky Way wrappers they suspect were swiped during a heist. Investigators followed the "milky way" to the home of one of the burglars, they said.

An investigator said that if it wasn't for the victim's close attention to detail, they never would've caught the alleged burglars.

"If we had not known that Milky Ways were actually taken from the residence during this burglary, then it would've just appeared to be trash on the ground," the investigator said.

Coweta County candy trail investigators said it all led them to a crime ring, learning the alleged burglar had at least eight other accomplices.

"In total, the offenders were responsible for two separate houses being burgled, and five vehicles being broken into. This is an ongoing investigation with more crimes and arrests possible," the sheriff's office said.

Heard County Sheriff's Office also recovered a firearm that was stolen in one of the burglaries and helped Coweta County investigators make the arrest.