Community tornado relief event planned to help Newnan residents still impacted by March tornado

On May 15 a community tornado relief event will be held to assist families from the Newnan area that still need assistance with basic necessities

NEWNAN, Ga. — On March 25 and March 26 severe storms passed through Georgia, including a "violent" tornado that touched down in the Newnan area.

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for parts of Georgia that were impacted on Wednesday. The White House said Biden's order directs federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms.

The community is also coming together next weekend to help those affected by the storm. The immediate need for individual help with basic necessities continues though, according to the pastor of Newnan Chapel United Methodist Church.

Rev. Terri Lemons told 11Alive on May 15, an event titled "Pray For Newnan Community Tornado Relief" will be hosted at the Newnan Chapel UMC.

Families in need will be able to collect the following items:

Food boxes

Diapers

Wipes

Toiletries

Paper goods

Bedsheets, pillows

Water

Gatorade

Cleaning supplies

Pet Food

Hot meal

The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on May 15. Newnan Chapel UMC is located at 72 Robinson St., Newnan, Ga.

Anyone needing more information or wanting to donate to the event is directed to call the church at 770-253-9447.